President Trump Voices Strong Support For India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), saying there is a need to shift energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries.

Trump made these remarks while addressing a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

"Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints," Trump said.

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"That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places... the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else, and together we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades,” he said.

The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a multinational multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure initiative that was officially unveiled on September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. It is aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

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