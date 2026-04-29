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Plane Crashes At Australia's Parafield Airport, Two Killed, 11 Injured — Watch Video

A light plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide, resulting in two deaths and 11 hospitalisations.

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Plane Crashes At Australia's Parafield Airport, Two Killed, 11 Injured — Watch Video
Screengrab from the video
Photo: 10 News Adelaide

Two people have died and 11 others have been taken to hospital after a light plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide on Wednesday, according to local broadcaster 7NEWS.

ABC reported that the aircraft struck the hangar at about 2:10 p.m. Adelaide local time (around 10 a.m. IST) while attempting to land.  Visuals from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising over the area after the aircraft struck the hangar while attempting to land, prompting a major emergency response and the evacuation of people nearby.

Watch Video Here

7NEWS reported that the pilot and a passenger died in the crash, while 11 ground crew inside the hangar were taken to hospital with serious burns, with four transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and seven to the Lyell McEwin Hospital.

ALSO READ: Colombian Military Plane With 110 Persons On Board Crashes After Takeoff, Watch Video

An airport spokesperson said Parafield Airport had been closed to all air traffic and would provide full support to emergency services responding to the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident involving a twin-engined Diamond DA42 aircraft and had deployed specialist investigators from Canberra and Brisbane to examine the wreckage, recover relevant aircraft components and gather evidence at the site.

The crash is the second at Parafield Airport this year, after a January incident in which trainee pilot Youngin Kim survived after a training aircraft crashed and caught fire during a solo circuit at the airport.

ALSO READ: 'Stop Stop Stop': Air Traffic Controller Warns Air Canada Express Plane As It Crashes Into Truck At New York Airport

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