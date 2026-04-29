Plane Crashes At Australia's Parafield Airport, Two Killed, 11 Injured — Watch Video

Two people have died and 11 others have been taken to hospital after a light plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide on Wednesday, according to local broadcaster 7NEWS.

ABC reported that the aircraft struck the hangar at about 2:10 p.m. Adelaide local time (around 10 a.m. IST) while attempting to land. Visuals from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising over the area after the aircraft struck the hangar while attempting to land, prompting a major emergency response and the evacuation of people nearby.

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#Breaking: 10 News Adelaide understands three people have been taken to hospital after a plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport.



SA Police has advised people avoid the area.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/f2Rh7BE4MP — 10 News Adelaide (@10NewsAdl) April 29, 2026

7NEWS reported that the pilot and a passenger died in the crash, while 11 ground crew inside the hangar were taken to hospital with serious burns, with four transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and seven to the Lyell McEwin Hospital.

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An airport spokesperson said Parafield Airport had been closed to all air traffic and would provide full support to emergency services responding to the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident involving a twin-engined Diamond DA42 aircraft and had deployed specialist investigators from Canberra and Brisbane to examine the wreckage, recover relevant aircraft components and gather evidence at the site.

The crash is the second at Parafield Airport this year, after a January incident in which trainee pilot Youngin Kim survived after a training aircraft crashed and caught fire during a solo circuit at the airport.

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