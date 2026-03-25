Pakistan Shares US Ceasefire Proposal With Iran Via Intermediaries As 15-Point Plan: Report

Pakistan has conveyed a US ceasefire proposal to Iran as Washington pushes for an end to the war even while sending more troops to the Middle East, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, citing Pakistani officials and a person briefed on the plan.

According to the report, Iran received a 15-point proposal from the United States through intermediaries from Pakistan, which has offered to host renewed talks between Washington and Tehran.

The proposal reportedly covers sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, limits on missiles and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway is a key global energy route, and any disruption there could affect international trade and oil supplies.

Also Read: Trump Says Iran Seeks Deal After 'Very Big Present'; Tehran Denies Talks

As per report, the Trump administration appears to be seeking a way out of the conflict while also strengthening its military posture in the region.

It added that the US military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to people familiar with the move. The deployment, the report said, is meant to support wider US military planning in the region.

The development comes at a time when talks remain uncertain and both sides are holding firm to their positions. Any negotiations between the US and Iran would face major obstacles, especially over Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. It is also unclear who inside Iran would have the authority or willingness to negotiate on such terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's office said he has been in touch with several foreign counterparts this week, according to the report. But Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, denied Trump's claim that direct talks were taking place. An Iranian military spokesperson also said the fighting would continue.

Also Read: Pakistan Offers To Host US-Iran Talks In Bid To Defuse West Asia Tensions

The Pakistani government has shown interest in helping reopen communication between the two sides, although no public confirmation has been made by Washington, Tehran or Islamabad about the exact terms of the proposal.

For now, the ceasefire idea appears to be part of a wider and still unsettled diplomatic effort, with military activity continuing alongside it.

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