'No Political Statements': Bangladesh Renews Hasina's Extradition Demand Ahead Of Delhi Speech

Bangladesh on Tuesday renewed its demand that India extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ahead of her first public appearance from New Delhi since leaving the country nearly two years ago, according to reports.

Dhaka reiterated that Hasina should return to Bangladesh to face the legal proceedings against her and said she would be arrested immediately upon her return, the reports stated.

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Speaking to reporters, Zahed ur-Rahman, an adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said Bangladesh had repeatedly pressed India to extradite Sheikh Hasina under the countries' bilateral extradition arrangement. "If she says she wants to come, let her come. We are ready," Rahman said, adding that Hasina would be arrested and her case would proceed through the courts in accordance with the law.

He also said Bangladesh does not want her to engage in political activities from Indian soil.

Hasina is expected to address an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The virtual interaction will mark her first public appearance since she fled Bangladesh following the political upheaval that brought down her Awami League government in August 2024.

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India, however, distanced itself from the event. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the programme was being organised by a private media entity and had no government involvement or endorsement.

New Delhi has not taken a final decision on Bangladesh's extradition request.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs was recently informed that the request is being examined by the competent authorities under applicable laws and established procedures.

The panel also said that Hasina's stay in India was based on humanitarian considerations and that the government was not providing her a political platform.

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