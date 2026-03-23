Middle East War To End Soon? What We Know So Far As Trump Hints At Breakthrough, Iran Denies

US President Donald Trump rattled the world bright and early in the morning (EST) with his announcement of a five-day deferment of strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," he said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Stating that based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, Trump further added, "I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period."

The remark came as deadline neared after he threatened to 'obliterate' Tehran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48-hours. After the announcement crude oil, which has spiralled ever since the war began, showed rapid recovery with prices falling sharply.

ALSO READ: 'Trump Backed Down': Iran Media Denies Direct Talks After US Holds Off Energy Strikes

However, shortly after his announcement, the Iranian media refuted the claims stating that no such direct or intermediary communication took place, infusing the situation with mixed signals and perplexity. "Trump, fearing Iran's response, backed down from his 48-hour ultimatum," Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said in a post on X.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, reiterated the claims and said, "Trump and America have backed down again. The field is still charging forward. Another defeat for the devil," in a post on X.

Iran's Fars news agency also denied claims of dialogue stating that Trump retreated due to Iranian threats. Tasnim news media from Tehran alleged Trump of making these announcements just to trim crude oil prices, once again iterating that no talks for resolutions were held.

The news agency added that Iran will "continue to defend itself".

Notably, the Iranian Foreign Ministry was reported as saying that Trump's claims are just a way for him to "buy time" as regional de-escalation efforts continue.

Despite these reports, Trump again iterated his claims of a resolution while speaking to Fox business and said, "deal with Iran could be five days or sooner."

Further, he underlined that he is unsure about what Iranian media is saying and that dialogue with Iran took place last night.

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