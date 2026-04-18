Kyiv Shooting: Gunman Kills At Least Five Before Police Shoot Him Dead In Supermarket Siege

A gunman who opened fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring several others, was shot dead by police after barricading himself inside a supermarket, Ukrainian officials said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, that the attacker had killed two people and wounded five others before fleeing into the store.

“A special operation is proceeding to detain the man who started the shooting and is currently inside a supermarket,” Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

He added that gunfire was continuing inside the supermarket as police and security forces attempted to contain the situation.

“According to medical personnel, two people have died so far in Holosiivskyi district,” Klitschko said earlier during the operation.

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Reuters reported that authorities had cordoned off the area around the supermarket while tactical police units moved in to detain the suspect.

Ukrainian police said the operation remained active for several hours, with no immediate details available on the suspect's identity or motive.

According to AP, the standoff ended after Ukrainian special tactical police units stormed the supermarket when attempts to negotiate with the gunman failed.

Ihor Klymenko, head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, said in a statement on social media that police entered the store after efforts to establish contact with the attacker through a negotiator proved unsuccessful.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said at least five people had been killed in the attack.

The full extent of the injuries remains unclear, and authorities have not yet provided additional details on the condition of those wounded.

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