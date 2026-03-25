'Stay Indoors': Kuwait Warns Of Possible Radioactive Leak After Attack On Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Kuwait on Wednesday advised citizens and residents to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed, amid concerns over a possible radioactive leak linked to recent attacks near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant.

In a video message released by the National Guard, officials listed basic safety steps to follow during an emergency and said the nearest nuclear reactor is over 240 kilometres (149 miles) away, which would significantly reduce the impact of any possible leak.

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Authorities said there is no immediate cause for alarm but urged the public to follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary movement.

The advisory comes after reports of a projectile striking an area near the Bushehr nuclear facility. Iranian authorities have said there was no damage to the plant and no injuries to staff. Radiation levels in and around the site have also been reported to be within normal limits, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Kuwait's authorities said the nearest advanced nuclear reactor is located at a considerable distance from the country, and any radioactive material, if released, would likely weaken before reaching its borders.

Officials stressed that there is no confirmed radiation threat at present but said precautionary measures are being taken in view of the evolving situation.

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The Bushehr plant, located on Iran's southern coast along the Persian Gulf, is the country's only operational nuclear power facility and is considered highly sensitive due to the potential risks associated with any damage.

Officials in Kuwait said emergency systems are in place and are being closely monitored. Residents have been asked to stay updated through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information. Authorities also indicated that response mechanisms are ready to be activated if the situation changes.

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