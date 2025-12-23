Japan Has ‘Free Hand’ For Bold Action In FX Market If Needed

Japan has a “free hand” to take bold action against currency moves that are not in line with fundamentals, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said, in her strongest warning yet to speculators following the yen’s weakening even after a rise in interest rates.

“The moves were clearly not in line with fundamentals but rather speculative,” Katayama said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, referring to a sharp weakening of the yen on Friday. “Against such movements, we have made clear that we will take bold action, as stated in the Japan–US finance ministers’ joint statement,” she said.

The Japanese currency strengthened after Katayama’s remarks, dipping below 157 yen per US dollar. The yen was trading around 156.86 in Tokyo early Friday.