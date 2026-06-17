Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon, Putting US-Iran Peace Framework Under Strain

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli drone strikes and air raids in southern Lebanon on June 16, intensifying concerns over the stability of ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region.

The incidents occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and reducing tensions across the region. Despite negotiations, violence has continued in southern Lebanon, with both sides accusing each other of violating truce arrangements, reported Aljazeera.

The latest strikes have placed further strain on a fragile ceasefire framework that has been supported by international mediators, including the United States.

The attacks also came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces would not withdraw from what he described as security buffer zones in southern Lebanon. The statement has added to concerns about the gap between ongoing military operations and diplomatic attempts to secure a lasting truce.

The Health Ministry's updated figures also reveal that 11,851 people have been wounded and 3,826 people have been killed.

Ceasefire negotiations remain complicated by longstanding disagreements over Israel's military presence in parts of southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's role in the region. Amid a fragile diplomatic landscape, Hezbollah has reportedly received explicit assurances from Iran that Tehran will demand a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory during its upcoming round of negotiations with the United States, according to a report by Reuters.

The diplomatic manoeuvring comes as Israel maintains its stance on holding occupied "security buffer zones" in southern Lebanon, a position that remains a major roadblock to lasting peace.

On the ground, the political promises offer little comfort to local populations. As residents of the heavily hit southern city of Nabatieh briefly returned to inspect the ruins of their homes and businesses, a deep sense of pessimism prevailed. The local community remains highly sceptical that any international framework will guarantee their long-term safety.

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