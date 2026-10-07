'Islam Wanting To Take Over': Trump Weighs In On France School Protests; Foreign Minister Jean-Nol Barrot Responds

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, linked the ongoing student protests in France to mass migration and Islam, claiming that the demonstrations were not fundamentally about the country's education system.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!"

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What are the protests about?

Trump's remarks came as hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations across France over grievances linked to the country's education system. The protests, which began in late September, have involved high-school students, teachers and parents demanding better learning conditions.

According to Reuters, the movement initially emerged in the Paris suburbs and was driven by complaints including teacher shortages, inadequate school funding, poor maintenance of school buildings, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating facilities including problems such as leaks and rat infestations, and wider inequalities in the education system.

The movement reportedly initially grew out of demonstrations supporting striking teachers at a school in the Paris suburb of Créteil. It subsequently spread to high schools across France and gained support from labour unions, transport workers and farmers.

Scale and Violence

Around 250,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Tuesday according to the country's Interior Ministry. The demonstrations took place in numerous cities, including Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes, Toulouse, Lille, Lyon and Marseille.

Although many of the demonstrations were peaceful, some protests descended into clashes with the police. Reuters reported that the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups on the fringes of demonstrations in several cities.

The Interior Ministry stated that 488 people were arrested on Tuesday while dozens of security personnel were injured. The government also stated that 24 schools had been burned or ransacked.

French Government's Response

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has acknowledged the students' concerns and promised action on issues including teacher vacancies and deteriorating school buildings. Reuters reported that Lecornu pledged reforms in order to address absent teachers and school infrastructure, while the government has attempted to open dialogue with the students.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray also stated that the government had begun implementing an action plan and called for classes to resume.

The French government has simultaneously also accused parts of the movement of being hijacked by outsiders and said that some protestors have deteriorated into urban violence.

France's Response to Trump

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot responded to the international commentary surrounding the protests. He stressed the importance of France presenting its own account of what is happening rather than allowing other countries to define the situation for it. He reportedly stated that "If we do not write our own story, other will write it for us."

Barrot stated that French diplomatic missions were working to communicate France's account of the protests rather than allowing the country to be represented through narratives promoted by others, AFP reported.

No Established Link To Islam

Trump did not elaborate on his claim that Islam was behind the protests or provide evidence linking the student movement to religious demands, AFP reported. No link had been established between the student movement and religious or identity based demands. The students' stated grievances instead centre on education staffing, funding and infrastructure.

The French government's response has similarly focused on the education related demands. Lecornu has ordered ministers to work on measures including replacing absent teachers, reviewing school hours and addressing repairs needed in ageing school buildings.

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