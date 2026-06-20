'Iran Will Get No Money, Not Ten Cents': Trump Claims Tehran Is 'Finished' Ahead Of Switzerland Talks

US President Donald Trump has ruled out providing any financial assistance to Iran during ongoing negotiations aimed at ending months of conflict, declaring that Tehran will receive “no money, not ten cents” as part of any future agreement.

The president adopted a markedly tougher tone in a series of posts on Truth Social and subsequent public comments, insisting that Iran remains in a weakened position and must meet strict conditions before any economic relief is considered.

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He wrote on his Truth Social account, "We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!"



Following the signing of a 14-point interim Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pause a three-month-long conflict, Trump argued on social media, "The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, anti-aircraft equipment, radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be??? President DJT."

The remarks serve as a direct counter to criticism from Democrats, who have reportedly claimed that the Islamic Republic holds more leverage now than it did four months ago. Trump flatly rejected that narrative, painting the opposition's stance as completely out of touch with the reality on the ground.

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Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formalised an interim agreement to end hostilities and launch 60 days of negotiations towards a final deal. The accord was signed in France following the G7 summit, after initial electronic signatures on June 14.

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