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Iran War: Trump Extends Pause On Attacking Power Infra By 10 Days Citing Ongoing Talks

The new deadline comes even as the two countries appeared at an impasse, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks.

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Iran War: Trump Extends Pause On Attacking Power Infra By 10 Days Citing Ongoing Talks
Photo Source: NDTV via agencies
  • US President Trump extended Iran strike deadline to April 6 amid ongoing talks
  • Trump paused attacks on Iran's power plants
  • Thousands of US troops are being deployed to the Gulf amid rising tensions
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US President Donald Trump on Friday extended his deadline for Iran to strike a deal or face attacks on power infrastructure to April 6 amid talks with the regime to end the month-long conflict.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The new deadline comes even as the two countries appeared at an impasse, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks.  Thousands more US troops are set to arrive in the Gulf region while Israel ramped up its military operations in southern Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Tehran has sought to tighten its grip on the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's move represented the second extension since Saturday's threat to eviscerate Iran's power plants in the absence of a deal. The Islamic Republic had warned of massive retaliation across the region if its power systems are hit.

Follow Iran War News Live Updates.

The US president has claimed that Iran is secretly negotiating with Washington, even as Tehran continues to publicly deny any such engagement. Speaking at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday, Trump said Iranian leaders are “afraid” to acknowledge talks.

He described the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a “military operation” rather than a war, suggesting the terminology avoids the need for congressional approval. He also claimed the US was “decimating” Iran and achieving “great military triumphs” that are not being shown publicly.

While the White House maintains that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, Tehran has laid out conditions for any potential ceasefire. These reportedly include guarantees against future US and Israeli strikes, reparations for war damages, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims Iranians Want Him As Supreme Leader, Regime 'Afraid' To Admit Peace Talks

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