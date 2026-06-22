No New Nuclear Commitments: Iran Counters Vance's Claim On Switzerland Talks

Iran has pushed back against US claims that recent talks in Switzerland resulted in commitments related to its nuclear programme, with Tehran insisting that no such issues were discussed during the negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran neither negotiated over its nuclear programme nor accepted any new obligations during Sunday's talks with the United States, according to Iranian state media.

“Iran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with existing procedures,” Baghaei told IRNA. He added that interactions with the UN nuclear watchdog would take place in accordance with the approvals of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council.

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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing Baghaei, reported that no nuclear issues were discussed during the talks and reiterated that Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA would continue under existing mechanisms.

The remarks contrast sharply with statements from US officials following the Switzerland discussions.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department issued a general licence authorising the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products through August 21.

Announcing the move, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country.”

US Vice President JD Vance also signalled progress on the nuclear front, saying IAEA inspectors were expected to return to Iran to verify compliance with a preliminary understanding.

“Our hope is that we get to the final deal and a permanent settlement. But right now, I think we've made great progress and we should all celebrate that in terms of when the nuclear inspectors are going to start,” Vance told reporters.

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Vance said he had attempted to contact UN nuclear inspectors early Monday to discuss developments.

“As you can expect, not many people are answering their phone at two in the morning,” he said. “I expect that will happen at the minimum this week, but we think even some of those conversations with the inspectors and with the IAEA could happen as soon as today.”

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