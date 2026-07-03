Iran Issues Stark Warning To Tankers Crossing Strait Of Hormuz, Threatens Action Against Violators

Iran has issued a fresh warning to all tankers and commercial vehicles transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying they must use routes approved by Iranian authorities or risk a "forceful response."

The warning was announced by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command and broadcast on Iranian state media, reported AP.

Iran also cautioned that any US interference in the waterway would result in a "rapid and decisive reaction."

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, has been one of the most strategically significant fronts in the negotiations seeking an end to the Iran war. Almost 20% of the world's oil and a substantial share of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Any disruption in this transit results in an immediate effect on global oil orices and energy security.

While discussions involving regional stakeholders have continued, differences continue to arise over who should regulate navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran maintains that the vessels should follow the routes approved by the Iranian authorities, while US and its allies have advocated for unrestricted freedom of navigation through the international waters.

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The development comes at a time when Iran is preparing for the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in the initial phase of the war in early February.

“Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels,” the Iranian statement said.

Energy analysts warn that any escalation affecting commercial shipping through the waterway could have far reaching consequences for oil markets and for the countries that heavily depend on crude imports, which includes major Asian economies.

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