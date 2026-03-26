Iran Drafts Law To Impose Tolls For Transiting Strait Of Hormuz

The Iranian parliament is working on a draft bill to charge a fee in exchange for providing security to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The plan is expected to be finalized next week, the agency said, citing an unnamed lawmaker. “We are pursuing a proposal in which Iran's sovereignty, control, and oversight in the Strait of Hormuz are formally recognized in law, and through the collection of tolls, a source of revenue is also created for the country,” Fars cited the lawmaker as saying.

Iran's move to formalize a transit fee for the vital Strait of Hormuz comes as the war in the Middle East approaches the end of its fourth week. The waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil passes has been all but closed to tanker traffic, with only a trickle of ships, mainly with Chinese and Iranian affiliation, getting through.

The disruptions in Hormuz have resulted in forced shut-ins of Persian Gulf oil production, while refineries in the area have also been damaged in the war. Oil prices have surged as a result, with global benchmark Brent topping $114 a barrel earlier this week, and the Trump administration examining what a potential spike to $200 would mean for the economy.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Climbs Over $103 Again As US-Iran Spar Over Ceasefire, Hormuz Crisis Deepens

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