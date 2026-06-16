Iran Deal Done, Abraham Accords Soon? Trump Says Arab States Will Establish Israel Ties Soon

Encouraged by the prospects of an Iran deal, US President Donald Trump has pitched for a wider expansion of the Abraham Accords, saying he expects more Arab and Middle Eastern nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel as regional tensions ease.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump said he would "love to have" more countries join the US-brokered Abraham Accords and expressed confidence that momentum could build if negotiations with Iran advance. "I think they're all going to come in now," Trump said when asked about the prospects of more Arab states recognising Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

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Trump's remarks come weeks after he publicly urged several Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, to sign the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional realignment linked to a potential agreement with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social earlier, Trump said that after the United States had worked to "pull this very complex puzzle together," it should be "mandatory" for countries in the region to sign on to the Abraham Accords.

He described the agreements as one of the most significant diplomatic achievements of his first term and claimed they had delivered major economic, financial and social benefits to participating nations.

The Abraham Accords, brokered by Washington in 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

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The agreements marked a historic shift in regional diplomacy by formalising ties with Israel without first resolving the Palestinian issue.

Several countries, most notably Saudi Arabia, have maintained that any normalisation with Israel would require meaningful progress toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Trump has also floated the possibility of Iran eventually becoming part of a broader regional framework, saying such an outcome would make any settlement with Tehran "a far more historic event" and could help bring lasting peace and stability to the Middle East.

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