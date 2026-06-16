Iran Claims US Lifting Naval Blockade In Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian diplomat serving as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has said that the naval siege against Iran has started to lift and is now in its operational phase.

He made these remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Foreign Minister's briefing with foreign ambassadors and heads of international missions in Tehran

"The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in Switzerland will be either digital or in person. In the event of a violation across all fronts, a mechanism is provided for in the memorandum of understanding, and decisions will be made based on it. The lifting of the naval siege against Iran has begun and has entered the operational phase," ISNA quoted Majid as saying.

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He pointed out that the national reconstruction plan and its framework, along with provisions guaranteeing the release of Iran's frozen financial assets, rules about the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of the US naval blockade against Iran, are among the most important parts of the memorandum of understanding.

In response to an inquiry from ISNA about the precise location of the negotiations, the Deputy Foreign Minister said that although the memorandum of understanding will be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, the precise Swiss city has not yet been decided. He continued by saying that the logistical elements are still being worked out; therefore, the length of these first sessions in Switzerland is still unknown.

Takht-Ravanchi underlined that it is too early to make a judgment when asked if the negotiations would run longer than the allotted time, pointing out that the framework has set a maximum limit of 60 days.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also emphasised that nuclear issues will only be discussed during the last phase of negotiations, concentrating on Iran's enrichment activities, stockpiles, and peaceful nuclear requirements. He also noted that the current memorandum of understanding does not go into the specifics of the nuclear file.

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