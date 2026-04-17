India, Russia Hold Round Table For Deeper Steel Sector Ties

India and Russia on Thursday held a round table to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector amid global supply chain challenges, an official release said.

A Russian delegation, comprising representatives from industry and related sectors, joined Indian counterparts for discussions. The meeting enabled constructive engagement and exchange of views on key steel sector issues like raw material sourcing, technological collaboration, equipment manufacturing, and research opportunities, the Steel Ministry said in the release.

"The India-Russia Round Table was held today at the Ministry of Steel. The meeting was co-chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Steel...and Mikhail IURIN, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and reviewed the existing engagement between the two countries.

Discussions were held on broad areas concerning the steel sector and related industries, with a view to further strengthening cooperation.

The interaction also enabled both sides to gain a better understanding of each other's perspectives and explore possibilities for continued engagement in the sector. The importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation was emphasised during the meeting.

"The discussions were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding partnership between India and the Russian Federation. Both sides expressed their intent to continue engagement and further strengthen cooperation in the steel sector," the ministry said.

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