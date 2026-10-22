India, Poland Aim To Double Bilateral Trade By 2030 | Four Key Announcements From Modi-Tusk Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, held extensive delegation talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to deepen strategic and economic cooperation between India and Poland. During Tusk's visit, the first by a Polish prime minister to India since 2010, the two sides committed to doubling bilateral trade by 2030 and discussed agreements covering security, industrial cooperation and global governance.

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The Prime Ministers observed that the current visit has given renewed impetus to the Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to converting it into tangible, time-bound and mutually beneficial results.

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Ambitious Bilateral Trade Goal for 2030

The two countries have committed to working together to double bilateral trade by 2030. Stressing the importance of building resilient and reliable global supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified significant opportunities for cooperation in advanced manufacturing, chemicals, machinery, food processing and biotechnology. Both leaders also highlighted the proposed India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a key driver of stronger trade ties and increased mutual investment.

Launch of a Defence Industry Dialogue

India and Poland have agreed to establish a dedicated Defence Industry Dialogue to strengthen cooperation beyond conventional supplier-buyer relationships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Polish defence companies to explore co-development and joint manufacturing opportunities under the “Make in India” initiative, drawing on Poland's engineering capabilities to advance defence production, military modernisation and interoperability.

Bilateral Talks on Counter-Terrorism

Acknowledging common global security threats, both sides agreed to establish a formal counter-terrorism dialogue. The initiative will focus on intelligence sharing, coordinated action against cross-border terrorism and violent extremism, and stronger cooperation in cyber defence and monitoring terror financing.

Poland Joins CDRI, Strengthens Technology Cooperation

Poland has formally joined the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), marking a step towards stronger multilateral cooperation on climate resilience and disaster management. The two sides also pledged to expand collaboration in emerging sectors, including critical minerals, clean coal gasification, artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration.

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's itinerary also includes business forums in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The visit reinforces the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and lays the groundwork for deeper engagement between Central Europe and India in the years ahead.

Prime Minister Tusk expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to expanding and diversifying the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, emphasising the effective implementation of the 2024–2028 Action Plan through regular high-level exchanges and stronger institutional cooperation.

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