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Saudi's Dammam Airport Attack: India Confirms One Death, Two Injured

Two Indian nationals were injured in the attack.

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Saudi's Dammam Airport Attack: India Confirms One Death, Two Injured
Two Indian nationals were injured in the attack.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Saudi Arabia said that one Indian national was among two people who perished in the attack on Dammam airport on Wednesday. 

"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured," the India in Saudi Arabia 'X' account confirmed.

Two Indian nationals were injured in the attack. 

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Indian authorities are unearthing furter details and getting in touch with the affected families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the post said.

(This is a developing story.)

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