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Indian Embassy Cancels Flights To And From Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah Till Oct 24

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has warned travellers that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until October 24, 2026.

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Indian Embassy Cancels Flights To And From Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah Till Oct 24
India's Embassy in Riyadh issues travel alert as flights to four Saudi cities remain cancelled.
(Photo: Unsplash)

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a travel alert, informing passengers that flights to and from four major Saudi cities remain cancelled until October 24, 2026, amid an evolving situation in the country.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said flights connecting Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain cancelled through October 24, inclusive. The advisory urges travellers to take note of the latest disruption before proceeding with their travel plans.

The announcement follows an earlier travel advisory from IndiGo, which confirmed the cancellation of flights to and from the same four cities until October 24.

In its advisory on X, IndiGo said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. The airline added that affected passengers were being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

Customers who made reservations through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly for assistance with their bookings. IndiGo said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remained its highest priority.

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