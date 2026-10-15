Houthis' Missile Push: Can Chinese Components Help Replicate Iran's Kheibar Shekan? What Report Says

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are working to build advanced ballistic missiles using components shipped from China, according to a Wall Street Journal report that cites an investigation by Conflict Armament Research (CAR).

The weapons could put both Saudi Arabia and Israel within range.

CAR, a group that tracks weapons and their supply chains in conflict zones, said the missiles appear to be modelled on Iran's Kheibar Shekan.

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The precision-guided ballistic missile can change course in flight, which makes it harder for air defence systems to intercept. A missile of this design could travel up to 1,200 miles.

The findings come as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent weeks, deepening tensions over a Riyadh-led blockade. Together with Iran's continued disruption of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the attacks have pushed oil prices higher.

US President Donald Trump has accused the Houthis of behaving "very badly" in a post on Truth Social.

CAR based its report on information from Yemeni authorities, who intercepted two shipments last year and shared details with investigators in July. Missile-related equipment had been hidden among other goods.

The seized items included custom-made metal parts for a missile's motor and airframe, and fins used to keep it stable in flight.

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Investigators also found parts linked to a solid-propellant rocket motor from the Kheibar Shekan family, along with testing equipment, tools, raw materials and heat-resistant ablative material used to shield missiles during flight.

Shipping documents seen by CAR pointed to a Chinese precision-metal manufacturer that markets itself as a specialist in custom aerospace parts.

The report did not name the firm. Some of the components could have civilian uses, but others appeared to be built specifically for missiles.

Henry Thompson, a former member of the UN's Yemen sanctions panel, told the WSJ that evidence suggests the Houthis have been importing parts for solid-fuel ballistic missiles from China for at least two years.

He said such missiles can carry bigger payloads deeper into Saudi territory than the group's cruise missiles and drones, making them a more serious threat.

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Moreover, UN reports and data gathered by arms experts show Chinese companies are the largest source of seized goods bound for the Houthis, and most suppliers of drone parts sanctioned by the US for links to the group are based in China.

The Houthis are under a UN arms embargo and are designated a terrorist organisation by the US. Washington accused a Chinese company last year of helping the group attack US vessels in the Red Sea.

Beijing says it respects the UN ban on arms sales to the Yemeni faction.

In late 2024, CAR documented imports of similar custom-machined parts linked to the shorter-range Sadr missile, though the supplier was never identified.

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