Rs 2.21 For A Litre Of Petrol: Top 10 Countries That Sell The Cheapest Fuel In The World; Saudi Arabia Is Not On The List

Did you know that post Independence (1947) petrol in India was sold for Rs 0.25 per litre and remained under Rs 2 per litre until the 1970s. At the turn of the millennium, petrol was priced at Rs 26 per litre and in 2004 it ranged between Rs 34 and Rs 36.81. In 2008, at the height of the recession, petrol prices nearly doubled to Rs 51 per litre, when global crude was at a peak of $145 per barrel. As of October 15, 2006, petrol is being sold for Rs 102.12 per litre in New Delhi, while in Mumbai it was at ₹111.21 per litre.

Cut to October 12, 2026, as per Global Petrol Prices, there are some countries where petrol is still sold under Rs 4 per litre. Here's a look at the top 10 countries that sell the cheapest petrol in the world. Do note that the prices were in US dollars and is converted to Rs 94.15, which is subject to market fluctuation.

Libya: Rs 2.21 per litre | Libya has some of the cheapest petrol in the world, thanks to its vast oil reserves and generous government subsidies. However, years of political instability and fuel smuggling have made maintaining this system increasingly difficult.

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Iran: Rs 2.71 per litre | Iran keeps petrol prices low through heavy government subsidies and its abundant domestic oil production. Cheap fuel has encouraged high consumption, putting additional pressure on government finances.

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Venezuela: Rs 3.32 per litre | Venezuela holds some of the world's largest proven oil reserves, allowing the government to keep petrol prices extremely low through subsidies. However, economic turmoil, refinery problems and fuel shortages have often made accessing petrol difficult.

Angola: Rs 31 per litre | Angola is one of Africa's biggest oil producers, and government support has historically helped keep petrol affordable. The country has been gradually reducing fuel subsidies to ease pressure on public finances.

Countries with cheapest petrol

Photo Credit: NDTV

Kuwait: Rs 32 per litre | Kuwait's substantial oil reserves and relatively low production costs help it maintain some of the world's lowest petrol prices. Government-regulated pricing also shields motorists from much of the volatility in global crude oil markets.

Algeria: Rs 33 per litre | Algeria benefits from significant oil and natural gas resources, allowing it to supply petrol at relatively low prices. State-controlled fuel pricing helps protect consumers, although subsidies place a burden on public finances.

Turkmenistan: Rs 40 per litre | Turkmenistan's oil refineries fully meet the need of the country's automotive fuel market. Its energy wealth and state-controlled economy further help keep domestic petrol prices low.

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Egypt: Rs 43 per litre | Historically, Egypt has maintained subsidies to keep petrol affordable for its consumers. However, in recent years, the government has been raising fuel prices as part of broader economic reforms.

Qatar: Rs 54 per litre | Qatar's vast energy resources and relatively small population contribute to lower petrol prices compared to neighbouring countries. Its state-of-the-art domestic energy infrastructure and government-regulated pricing helps in keep fuel costs lower.

Bolivia: Rs 56 per litre | Another South American country on the list, Bolivia has kept petrol prices low via government subsidies, which are designed to protect households from rising inflation.

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