Saudi Arabia Attacks: India Condemns Strikes After Indian National Killed At Dammam Airport

India has strongly condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia after one Indian national was killed and three others were injured in incidents at Dammam airport and an oil field on October 21.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attacks targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. The incidents resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries.

“One Indian national unfortunately died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field,” the ministry said.

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The MEA conveyed its condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in the airport attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

It added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance to the affected Indian nationals.

India also reiterated that attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure were unacceptable and must stop immediately. The ministry expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding the kingdom's sovereignty, while calling for peace and a return to normalcy in the region.

The statement comes amid concerns over attacks affecting civilian facilities and strategically important energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil field is a significant part of the kingdom's energy sector.

The ministry said it hoped peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

An overnight attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport killed two people and injured eight others, the country's civil aviation authority said on Thursday, revising its earlier casualty count as Houthi strikes on the kingdom intensify.

A Saudi national and an Indian national were killed in the attack on Wednesday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement. Authorities were assessing the damage caused to the airport, it added.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and civilian infrastructure have escalated in recent weeks, reaching an unprecedented scale, according to the report. The attacks have forced Riyadh to shut its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.

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According to an AFP tally of official figures, attacks on Saudi airports have killed 22 people this month. The escalation has also raised concerns over regional energy supplies. A Houthi maritime blockade in the Red Sea is threatening oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter.

The latest attacks follow the collapse of a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war in July. The Iran-backed Houthis are fighting Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

The group declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began targeting its ships, territory and oil facilities. In September, the Houthis launched a major offensive, seizing territory previously held by government forces along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

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