Hormuz Tensions Rise As Projectiles Hit Saudi, South Korean Oil Tankers

Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude were hit by projectiles while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, escalating risks to commercial shipping through the key energy chokepoint amid renewed US-Iran hostilities, according to a report.

The vessels were identified as the South Korean-owned Senegal Prosperity and Saudi-owned Sidr, the Financial Times reported, citing maritime security analysts,

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However, the analysts cautioned that the ships' identities had not been independently confirmed because of limited communications in the Gulf.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker was struck by three “unknown projectiles” while transiting the strait.

The vessel was travelling along the route closest to Oman, a corridor the US military has said remains open and under its protection. All crew members aboard Senegal Prosperity were reported safe.

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Data from Kpler showed that both tankers had loaded about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude each from Saudi Aramco's Juaymah terminal last week. Aramco resumed crude loadings and sales from terminals inside the Strait of Hormuz in August.

Maritime intelligence firm Marisks said the incidents represented a further escalation in risks to commercial shipping in the Omani corridor, where disruptions have already constrained Gulf energy flows.

The attacks came amid a fresh exchange of fire between the US and Iran. Tehran reportedly targeted a US military base in Jordan after Washington struck Larak Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media separately reported that a Saudi oil tanker had been stopped while transiting the strait's southern corridor.

Iranian and US measures have significantly restricted energy exports through the waterway. Diplomatic efforts by Qatar and Oman to reopen the strait and restore navigation have yet to yield a breakthrough. Oil prices rose Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes against Iran.

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