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Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Iran Announces Strait Closure Amid Ongoing Peace Talks With US

This development comes after the country suspended talks with the US to reach a peace deal after Israel launched strikes at Lebanon.

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Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Iran Announces Strait Closure Amid Ongoing Peace Talks With US
This development comes after Iran suspended talks with the US to reach a peace deal.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report from Tasnim News Agency on Saturday. This development comes after the country suspended talks with the US to reach a peace deal after Israel launched strikes at Lebanon.

 Iran's joint military command said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz for shipping transit due to what it said was a violation of the ceasefire by Israel, as per the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports cited by Bloomberg.

Iran said that the attacks were in “bad faith” and a “clear breach of its commitments”, according to AP News Agency. The closure is Iran's first step in response to Israel's continued attacks in southern Lebanon, the report stated. The Iran delegation has travelled to Switzerland for US talks according to state TV.

(This is a developing story.)

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Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Iran Announces Strait Closure Amid Ongoing Peace Talks With US

Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Iran Announces Strait Closure Amid Ongoing Peace Talks With US

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