Hormuz Blockade To End? Trump Hints At 'Joint Control' With Iran, Says Oil Price To 'Drop Like Rock'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz may be jointly controlled by the United States and Iran. He further added that the Strait will open very soon of talks with Iran work.

On Monday in a post the President had said he had 'good' talks with Iran, however this was later denied by Iran. Clarifying the confusion he said he was speaking to a top person in Iran, without naming the individual. He added that he is not speaking to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah. Trump further added that Iran made the call and not the US. He further said, "They want a deal."

He said that recent talks between the two countries happened last night, led by top White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Later speaking to media, Trump said that "Iran would like to make a deal, we would like a deal too."

While talking about the tensions in Middle East, Trump said US wants peace in the region. He further added he wants as much oil in the system as possible. While he reiterated that he thinks Iran was an imminent threat, he said the country has few leaders left.

ALSO READ: War To End? Trump Says Deal With Iran Could Be Reached In 'Five Days Or Sooner'

As the oil prices dropped below $98, US President said oil prices will drop 'like a rock' when the deal is done. He further added that US would take Iran's Uranium if deal is reached.

On Sunday, Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants if the Strait Of Hormuz is not opened with 48 hours.

Following that, Iran warned it would strike electricity plants across the Middle East and mine the Persian Gulf after Trump threatened to bomb power stations in the Islamic Republic if it did not reopen the strait.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Turkiye has been an intermediary before in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

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