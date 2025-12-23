Here's Why US Is Tightening Screening For H-1B Visa Applicants

Here's why US is cracking down on perceived abuse of the H-1B system, according to the US National Immigration Forum:

Protecting American Workers: The programme, intended to be supplementary, is increasingly perceived as a tool to replace the domestic workforce, particularly within the tech sector. By offering lower salaries, it creates an unfair marketplace and stifles local employment growth.

National Security & Vetting: Enhanced screening protocols now involve comprehensive reviews of a candidate’s online presence, including social media for all applicants. This is designed to identify potential threats to national security or those intending to undermine national interests, though it has resulted in significant delays to the interview process.

Addressing Programme Abuse: There are ongoing concerns that certain employers utilise the visa system to circumvent fair pay and worker protections. Consequently, new regulations aim to increase minimum wage thresholds and ensure that these roles do not adversely affect the domestic labour market.

Economic & Competitiveness Concerns: While some argue that these restrictions may damage global competitiveness, the current priority is to ensure the recruitment of elite talent rather than simply sourcing the cheapest labour. This has led to the implementation of a tiered system that prioritises STEM specialities, higher skill levels, and more competitive remuneration.

While this move impacts India adversely, the Indian government has said it "remains engaged" with the US government to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks that allow for streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, as well as facilitating short-term tourist and business travel.