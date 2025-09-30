Trump's H1B Visa Fee Surge May Turbocharge GCC Operations In India, Say Industry Stakeholders

The combination of rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and increasing visa restrictions is forcing US firms to rethink their staffing strategies. India's GCCs are emerging as alternatives, that combine a strong base of global skills with domestic leadership.

Rohan Lobo, a partner at Deloitte India who leads the GCC industry group, spoke to news agency Reuters and said, "GCCs are uniquely positioned for this moment. They serve as a ready in-house engine." He confirms that several US companies are already re-evaluating their workforce needs, with plans for a shift "already underway," particularly in financial services, tech, and among firms with US federal contracts.

US President Trump raised the cost of new H-1B visa applications this month to $100,000, from an existing range of $2,000 to $5,000 which has added pressure on US firms that relied on skilled foreign workers to bridge critical talent gaps. Furthermore, US senators recently reintroduced a bill to tighten the H-1B and L-1 worker visa programs, specifically targeting what they call loopholes and abuse.

If these visa curbs remain in place, industry insiders expect US firms to shift high-end work, including AI, product development, cybersecurity, and analytics to their Indian GCCs, preferring to keep these functions in-house rather than outsourcing, reported news agency Reuters.