Hayden Panettiere Cause Of Death Revealed: Actress Died From Toxic Effects Of Multiple Drugs

The death of actress Hayden Panettiere has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding her passing, with officials now releasing the findings of the investigation.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Panettiere died due to the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The coroner classified the manner of death as an accident, according to reports.

The official findings also stated that there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. Alprazolam is the generic name for Xanax, while Methocarbamol is a prescription muscle relaxant. Quetiapine is a medication commonly used in the treatment of certain psychiatric conditions. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, while 4-ANPP is a chemical associated with the production of fentanyl, the reports stated.

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Hayden Panettiere Death Investigation

Panettiere died on August 16, 2026, in Greenville, South Carolina, at the age of 36. A 911 call was made following a report of cardiac arrest, and emergency responders found the actress unconscious at a residence where she had been temporarily staying.

Life-saving measures were attempted before she was pronounced dead. The Greenville Police Department had earlier said that its preliminary investigation found no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Hayden Panettiere's Career

Panettiere began working as an actor when she was five years old, appearing in One Life to Live and Guiding Light. Her breakthrough came with Remember the Titans in 2000, followed by her role as Claire Bennet in the NBC series Heroes.

She later starred as Juliette Barnes in Nashville, earning two Golden Globe nominations. Her film credits included Scream 4, Scream VI, Ice Princess and Bring It On: All or Nothing.

After stepping away from acting in 2016, Panettiere returned to the screen with Scream VI in 2023. She also published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in May 2026.

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