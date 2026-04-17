Iran's 'Nuclear Dust': What It Means And Why Trump Wants It Moved To The US?

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is ready to hand over what he calls “nuclear dust”, his term for the country's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, much of which is believed to be buried beneath nuclear facilities struck by US airstrikes last year.

Multiple media reports quoted Trump saying that Iran had agreed that there will be no enrichment of uranium and added that the US would work with Tehran to “dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) nuclear ‘dust'.”

There has, however, been no official confirmation from Iran. Tehran has publicly denied that any final agreement has been reached with Washington.

Also Read: Iran To Close Hormuz Again If US Naval Blockade Persists: Report

What Does ‘Nuclear Dust' Mean?

“Nuclear dust” is not a scientific term. Trump appears to be referring to Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, particularly uranium enriched to 60%.

While that is below the roughly 90% purity generally required for weapons-grade material, experts say the leap from 60% to 90% is technically small and can be achieved relatively quickly.

Before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June last year, Iran was believed to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, along with nearly 200 kilograms enriched to 20%.

According to experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency, that stockpile could potentially be sufficient to produce multiple nuclear weapons if Iran chose to weaponise it.

Why Does Washington Want It Removed?

For the US, Iran's enriched uranium reserves remain one of the most sensitive issues in any nuclear negotiation.

Washington believes that even if Tehran promises not to build a bomb, retaining large quantities of highly enriched uranium would allow it to restart its nuclear programme rapidly in the future.

That is why Trump and his administration are not only seeking a halt to future enrichment but are also pushing for the physical removal of Iran's existing stockpile.

Trump said this week that “they've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” while adding that both sides were “very close” to a deal.

Reports have also suggested that the US may be exploring a broader agreement under which frozen Iranian assets could be released in exchange for Tehran surrendering its enriched uranium stockpile.

Also Read: US To Get All 'Nuclear Dust' From Iran Without Any Money Exchange, Says Trump

Where Is Iran's Uranium Believed To Be?

Much of Iran's uranium is believed to be buried beneath underground facilities damaged during US strikes in 2025.

According to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, some of the stockpile is thought to be stored in tunnels at the Isfahan nuclear complex, while additional material is believed to be located at Natanz. Smaller quantities may also remain at Fordow.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for civilian energy production. However, the country currently has only one operational nuclear power plant, Bushehr, which contributes just about 1% of its total electricity generation.

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