Earthquake Today: 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia's Flores Region After Deadly Tremors Kill Over 50

A fresh 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores Region early on Monday, just two days after a far more powerful tremor killed dozens of people on the same island, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The latest quake hit at 0046 GMT, with its epicentre initially placed at 8.57 degrees south latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua reported, citing GFZ.

The development comes amid an intense seismic sequence in eastern Indonesia that began on Saturday, when a magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck off Flores Island shortly before dawn local time.

The US Geological Survey placed that quake's epicentre about 68 km north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province, at a depth of 10 km.

At least 53 people were killed, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers struggled to reach the worst-hit Nagekeo regency, where landslides had blocked roads and disrupted communications.

More than 230 aftershocks were recorded on the island through Saturday, the strongest measuring magnitude 6.2, while a separate magnitude-6.9 quake also struck Sumatra, thousands of kilometres away, according to Al Jazeera, citing USGS data.

A tsunami warning was issued and later lifted. Preliminary assessments cited by NBC News showed 157 homes heavily damaged, 41 moderately damaged and 148 lightly damaged, with 87 schools, 18 health facilities, five places of worship and six office buildings also affected.

ALSO READ: Earthquake In Indonesia: 7.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Flores, At Least 20 Dead

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and remains one of the world's most seismically active nations.

The same Flores coastline was struck by a similarly powerful earthquake in December 1992, when the quake and the tsunami it triggered killed more than 2,500 people.

Search and rescue operations were continuing on Monday as authorities assessed the extent of damage from the latest tremor.

ALSO READ: Powerful Quakes Rock Indonesia, Leaving 40 Dead On Flores Island

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.