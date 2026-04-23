Dubai Unveils Dh34-Billion Metro Gold Line: 18 Stations, 42 km, All Underground — Check Details

Dubai has announced its first fully underground metro corridor, the ambitious ‘Gold Line', spanning 42 kilometres with 18 stations. The project, estimated to cost AED 34 billion, is being positioned as the city's largest transport initiative to date and is expected to be completed by September 2032.

Announcing the project, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the new line would pass through 15 key areas, serve nearly 1.5 million residents, and enhance connectivity across 55 major real estate developments currently underway. "We are pleased to announce the largest transportation project in Dubai,” he posted on X, highlighting its role in strengthening urban mobility.

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The Gold Line will be Dubai's first entirely underground metro route and will integrate with existing networks, including the Dubai Metro Red Line and Dubai Metro Green Line, as well as the Etihad Rail at key junctions such as Jumeirah Golf Estates and Meydan.

According to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the route will begin at Al Ghubaiba, passing through Bur Dubai and Al Satwa, before linking with the Red Line at Business Bay and extending towards Meydan.

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The corridor will cover strategic zones including Mina Rashid, City Walk, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha South, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Officials estimate the line will eventually handle up to 465,000 passengers daily by 2040. Citing its long-term impact, RTA chief Mattar Al Tayer noted that the project is expected to deliver a cumulative economic return of 430% over two decades, driven by savings in travel time, fuel consumption, and reductions in road accidents and carbon emissions.

The Gold Line is also set to expand Dubai Metro's total network length by around 35%, marking a significant step in the emirate's push toward sustainable and integrated urban transport.

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