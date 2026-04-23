'Dishonest Journalism': Pentagon Slams Reports Of Six-Month Hormuz Strait Closure

The United States has pushed back strongly against media reports suggesting it could take months to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, accusing outlets of misrepresenting classified information.

Speaking to the BBC, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell dismissed claims that clearing mines in the crucial oil transit route could take up to six months.

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“One assessment does not mean the assessment is plausible, and a six-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz is an impossibility and completely unacceptable to the Secretary,” he said.

Parnell also criticised coverage based on leaked material, alleging that sections of the media had distorted the situation.

“The media cherry-picking leaked information, much of which is false, from a classified, closed briefing is dishonest journalism,” he added.

The Hill reported that the response follows a report by The Washington Post, which said it could take up to six months to clear mines allegedly laid by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait. The report, citing three officials familiar with the matter, said the estimate was shared during a classified briefing to members of the House Armed Services Committee.

AP also reported that The Pentagon has told lawmakers it could take up to six months to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Officials from the US Department of Defense shared the assessment during a classified briefing with members of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, the report added.

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Tensions in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, with the IRGC reportedly laying mines and threatening vessels transiting the waterway, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supply passes.

In response, the US Navy has imposed a blockade in the area. Donald Trump said on Thursday he had ordered the Navy to “shoot and kill any boat” involved in laying mines.

“There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said in a post on X that US forces have directed 31 vessels to turn back or return to port as part of the ongoing blockade.

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