Deadly Skydiving Crash In Northeastern France Claims 11 Lives

A skydiving aircraft crash in northeastern France has killed 11 people, including the pilot and 10 passengers, local authorities said on Sunday, according to reports.

The accident took place around 11 am local time in Tomblaine, a town in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, when the aircraft carrying skydivers crashed during a flight, regional prefect Yves Seguy told reporters near the crash site.

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According to officials, the victims included five skydiving students and five instructors along with the pilot. All 11 people onboard the aircraft died in the crash, Al Jazeera reported.

Emergency services rushed to the location following the incident, and authorities began gathering information from witnesses to determine the circumstances leading to the accident, Seguy said.

Police asked people to stay away from the area surrounding the airport in Tomblaine, citing the need to ensure smooth access for rescue teams, investigators and other emergency personnel working at the site.

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France's Interior Ministry said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was travelling to the crash location to review the situation and meet officials involved in the response.

Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and collect evidence to establish the cause of the crash. Authorities have not yet provided details on whether any technical failure, weather conditions or other factors contributed to the accident.

The crash has triggered a major emergency response in the region, with local officials coordinating rescue operations and the investigation into one of France's deadliest skydiving-related aviation accidents in recent years.

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