Beijing Skyscraper Scare: Small Aircraft Reportedly Hits Iconic CITIC Tower

Panic gripped the heart of Beijing after a small aircraft reportedly struck the capital's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, on Friday afternoon, according to CNN.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed debris falling from the iconic skyscraper, with visuals also appearing to show a section of the aircraft's tail and a damaged taxi window on the ground.

The incident unfolded in one of the world's most heavily secured cities, raising questions over how the aircraft reached the area.

A CNN journalist at the scene reported that people were evacuated from the skyscraper and gathered outside near the entrance, while emergency vehicles, including fire engines, police cars and an ambulance, arrived at the site.

Authorities had not immediately issued an official statement on the incident.

CNN reported that the Beijing Public Security Bureau's relevant district office said it was not aware of the situation and directed inquiries elsewhere.

Images shared online showing the aircraft's registration number appeared to identify it as a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a light sport aircraft manufactured in China and owned by a local general aviation company that provides pilot training, recreational flights and aerial photography services.

Unverified flight tracking data from Flightradar24, shared online, appeared to indicate a significant deviation in the aircraft's flight path before the incident.

The incident comes after Beijing introduced strict restrictions on drone activity from May 1, effectively banning unauthorised drone operations across the city's jurisdiction amid heightened security measures.

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