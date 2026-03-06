CBSE Exams 2026: Board Postpones Class 12 Exams, Calls Off Class 10 Exams In Middle East Amid Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the suspension and cancellation of numerous Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for the Middle Eastern region due to the prevailing armed conflict in the area. The decision was taken as a precautionary step to safeguard the welfare of students taking the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The board has indicated that all Class 10 assessments planned between March 7 and March 11 have been called off. This includes exams previously rescheduled for March 2, March 5, and March 6, which will not be held now. The board mentioned that the procedure for announcing the CBSE Class 10 results for 2026 will be communicated separately at a future date.

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-3 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

In the meantime, the Class 12 test initially set for March 7 has been delayed. The new date for this exam will be announced by the board. This is the third time CBSE has been forced to modify the exam timetable for Classes 10 and 12 because of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

CBSE administers its board exams across various nations in the region where Indian educational institutions have an affiliation with the board. These include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The board, in its statement, announced it will observe the situation and evaluate circumstances on March 7 before taking any decisions concerning examinations planned from March 9 onward.

Students preparing for their Class 12 assessments have been advised to stay in touch with their individual schools and be alert to official notices released by the board for information on changes in examination timelines.

The board emphasised that all decisions regarding examinations will prioritise the safety and welfare of students in the impacted areas.

