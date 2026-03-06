Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CBSE Exams 2026: Board Postpones Class 12 Exams, Calls Off Class 10 Exams In Middle East Amid Conflict

US-Israel-Iran War: CBSE has indicated that all Class 10 assessments planned between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been called off.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Exams 2026: Board Postpones Class 12 Exams, Calls Off Class 10 Exams In Middle East Amid Conflict
Photo source: Representative/Unsplash

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the suspension and cancellation of numerous Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for the Middle Eastern region due to the prevailing armed conflict in the area. The decision was taken as a precautionary step to safeguard the welfare of students taking the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The board has indicated that all Class 10 assessments planned between March 7 and March 11 have been called off. This includes exams previously rescheduled for March 2, March 5, and March 6, which will not be held now. The board mentioned that the procedure for announcing the CBSE Class 10 results for 2026 will be communicated separately at a future date.

In the meantime, the Class 12 test initially set for March 7 has been delayed. The new date for this exam will be announced by the board. This is the third time CBSE has been forced to modify the exam timetable for Classes 10 and 12 because of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

CBSE administers its board exams across various nations in the region where Indian educational institutions have an affiliation with the board. These include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The board, in its statement, announced it will observe the situation and evaluate circumstances on March 7 before taking any decisions concerning examinations planned from March 9 onward.

Students preparing for their Class 12 assessments have been advised to stay in touch with their individual schools and be alert to official notices released by the board for information on changes in examination timelines.

The board emphasised that all decisions regarding examinations will prioritise the safety and welfare of students in the impacted areas.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: War Will Disturb Oil Supply Chain, Says Rajnath Singh

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Presents His 17th Budget — Key Details Inside

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Presents His 17th Budget — Key Details Inside

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search