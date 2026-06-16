Caught On Camera: US B-52 Bomber Crashes After Take-Off, All On Board Feared Dead

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after take-off from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday, with all eight people on board feared dead, according to military officials.

The aircraft went down at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time during what officials described as a routine test flight linked to a radar modernisation programme for the ageing B-52 fleet. The crew reportedly consisted of military personnel, government civilians, and defence contractors involved in the testing mission.

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In an initial statement, the Air Force said the crash appeared to be "not survivable", indicating that all eight occupants are believed to have perished. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where thick black smoke could be seen rising from a large debris field on the airfield.

Footage shared on social media and local news broadcasts showed a charred area of desert terrain roughly the size of a football field.

According to an Air Force fact sheet, the swept-wing bomber can operate at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet while carrying a diverse payload of munitions, including cluster and gravity bombs, precision-guided missiles, and nuclear warheads, according to Reuters.

Following the incident, Edwards Air Force Base suspended normal operations to support emergency and recovery efforts, India Today reported. The airfield was temporarily closed, inbound flights were diverted, and non-commercial visitor access to the installation was halted. Officials said a formal investigation will begin once the crash site is secured.

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The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range strategic bomber first introduced in the 1950s, remains a key component of the US Air Force's bomber fleet. Capable of carrying a standard five-person crew, the long-range heavy bomber can handle a massive payload of up to 70,000 pounds of bombs and other munitions, according to CNN.

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