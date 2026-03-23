Air Canada Express Plane Hits Ground Vehicle At New York LaGuardia, Flights Halted

An Air Canada Express aircraft arriving from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, prompting authorities to halt flight operations early on Monday.

The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport until 0530 GMT following the incident. A separate notice to airmen indicated the airport could remain shut until 1800 GMT, according to several media reports. The regulator said the halt was due to an emergency and warned of a high probability that restrictions could be extended, the reports added.

The New York City Fire Department said that it responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on runway, according to its emailed statement to NDTV Profit, without providing further details on injuries or casualties. Air Canada, US FAA and Port Authority Police Department did not immediately respond to NDTV Profit's reqest for comments.

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Unverified footage circulating on social media appeared to show damage to the aircraft's nose, though this could not be immediately confirmed.

NEW PHOTO: Air Canada plane badly damaged after collision with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport pic.twitter.com/KeZoncGEsR — BNO News (@BNONews) March 23, 2026

Prior to the aircraft incident, LaGuardia Airport had warned of flight disruptions due to weather conditions.

Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 23, 2026

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