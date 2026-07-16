500+ Feared Dead As Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Myanmar: UN

More than 500 people are feared to be dead after two boats carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, reportedly capsized off the coast of Myanmar.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency released a joint statement stating that they are "deeply concerned by reports that two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days."

According to preliminary information, the two vessels departed from Myanmar's Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, reportedly including some who had travelled from refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

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The UN agencies stated that, one boat, believed to have been carrying around 250 people, lost contact shortly after departure. A second boat, reportedly carrying some 280 people, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar's Ayeyarwady coast on 8 July. This takes the total number of people on board to more than 530.

The UNHRC said that it is investigating the reported shipwrecks and is working to verify the details of the incidents, AP News reported.

According to UNHRC and IOM, the tragedy, if confirmed, would add to the nearly 300 people reported dead or missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal so far in 2026, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.

The agencies also stated that the reported incidents also highlight the persistent risks posed by smuggling and trafficking networks, which continue to exploit the desperation of people seeking safety.

In their joint statement, the agencies said that stronger regional and international efforts are needed to prevent further loss of life along one of the world's deadliest maritime routes, including through enhanced search and rescue efforts, access to asylum and protection, and actions against smuggling and trafficking networks.

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