Indian Airlines Shouldn't Gamble With Stricter Safety

After lobbying from the airline, implementation was pushed back from Jan. 1, 2015 to March 1. But on Feb. 4, TransAsia flight 235 crashed into a river bank, killing 35 people. Logbooks showed that the aircraft spent just 20 minutes at the gate. Investigators found that numerous pilot errors were the chief cause of the accident. More time and less rush would have reduced fatigue and allowed the pilots to work through the problems more carefully. The avoidance of just one mistake may have saved dozens of lives. Customers quickly deserted TransAsia and the airline shut down the following year.