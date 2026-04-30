Bajaj Finance Shares Surge 3% After Q4 Results: Here's What Brokerages Are Saying

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. are surging in trade on Thursday after the company announced its fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday. The stock is trading at Rs 959, accounting for gains of more than 3% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 930.

This comes on the back of March quarter earnings, which saw a healthy growth in net profit and interest income, although asset quality soured.

For the fourth quarter, Bajaj Finance's profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,464.57 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 5,511 crore. Net interest income, meanwhile, surged 20% to Rs 11,781 crore, against Rs 9,808 crore posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

In light of its Q4 earnings, brokerages had mixed views on the counter, with Citi notably upgrading the stock to “Buy,” adding that earlier headwinds have largely cleared.

Morgan Stanley echoed the optimism, maintaining an “Overweight” rating and pointing to improving asset quality and stronger management commentary. Jefferies also retained its “Buy” stance, citing steady quarterly performance, improving credit quality, and a robust growth outlook.

However, not all brokerages were convinced of Bajaj Finance's Q4 performance. Macquarie and Bernstein remain cautious on the counter, maintaining “Underperform” ratings amid concerns around valuations and growth.

Brokerages On Bajaj Finance

Citi on Bajaj Finance

Citi upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral and hikes the target price to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,090.

The brokerage believes key headwinds have cleared, with tailwinds from FinAI and credit trends building.

Margins may see marginal compression, but fee income growth of 16–18% and operating efficiencies should offset this.

Management guides for stable NIMs and healthy fee growth in FY27.

Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Finance

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,090.

Q4 delivered good numbers with strong management commentary.

The company enters FY27 with a favourable asset quality backdrop despite geopolitical uncertainties.

This confidence could support a valuation re-rating.

The brokerage expects ~4.6% RoA and EPS growth of 32% (headline) / 24% (adjusted) in FY27.

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating but cuts the target price to Rs 1,210 from Rs 1,270.

Q4 was steady with a buoyant growth outlook.

AUM grew 22%, supporting NII growth, while credit quality continued to improve.

The company has built overlay provisions.

Management expects 22–24% AUM growth, slightly lower NIMs and declining credit costs.

Jefferies sees ~20% profit CAGR over FY26–29 and retains Bajaj Finance among its top picks.

Macquarie on Bajaj Finance

Macquarie maintains an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 860.

Q4 PAT beat estimates due to lower credit costs.

Focus now shifts to FY27, with concerns around sustainability.

The brokerage sees downside risks, particularly around credit costs and growth assumptions.

At 4.1x FY27E P/B, valuations appear expensive given the challenge of sustaining a 4.6% RoA at scale.

Bernstein on Bajaj Finance

Bernstein maintains an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 840.

Lower credit costs helped offset weaker NII.

Asset quality trends are improving.

Management expects further moderation in credit costs and better operating leverage.

This could drive earnings growth ahead of AUM growth guidance of 22–24%.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Q4 Review: Brokerages Split In Bull vs Bear Scenario — Check Revised Target Prices

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