'Crap Experience': Entrepreneur Misses Dinner With Modi After Getting Stuck In Traffic; Netizens React

Imagine being invited to dine with the Prime Minister of India in a prestigious gala only to have missed that opportunity because of Delhi traffic? Sounds like the stuff of a nightmare, but it was a reality for Sarah Hooker, chief executive officer of Adaption Labs.

Taking to her X account, the computer scientist shared her experience of missing dinner with Modi after being stuck in traffic for four hours.

"I got the invite to the gala with the Prime Minister, but got stuck in traffic getting back to the venue after I changed into gala attire (changed out of my jeans). Would have been honored to attend. But after 4h in traffic was equally honored to sit down to really excellent room service at 11 p.m," she said.

I got the invite to the gala with the Prime Minister, but got stuck in traffic getting back to the venue after I changed into gala attire (changed out of my jeans).



Would have been honored to attend. But after 4h in traffic was equally honored to sit down to really excellent… https://t.co/05fZdoqruA pic.twitter.com/JRhbHzi9wO — Sara Hooker (@sarahookr) February 19, 2026

Sarah then received a sea of reactions from the citizens of X. Some expressed sorrow for her ordeal, some giving her a reality check about India's traffic conditions, and others just taking pity on the quality of food service and giving her better food recommendations.

"Welcome to India. We sit in traffic for 5 hours average every day," said one user.

"That was a crap experience ! Sorry about the delhi traffic," wrote another

Another user pointed out that walking is often faster than driving in Delhi: "I ended up walking back through Delhi for 2 hours... quicker than driving although I get an inquisitive monkey tracking me."

"Sara that doesn't look good. Please get yourself a local person to make sure you have a great food experience in Delhi," recommended another user.

ALSO READ: Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct: Reports