Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct: Reports

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct, as per BBC reports. The 65-year-old Briton effectively left royal duties and was stripped of his titles due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Thames Valley police, in a statement, said, "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Virginia Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen who took her own life last year, has alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17. She had launched a lawsuit against him, and he paid her a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had also invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace after the late sex offender was released from house arrest.

According to one message, Epstein contacted Andrew on September 27, 2010 during a stay in London, writing: "What time would you like me... we will also need (to)... have private time." Andrew replied that he was just leaving Scotland, adding, "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Jmail Revelations

If the world wasn't already shook by the gruesome incidents revealed in the Epstein Files over the years, a whole new list of names were seen in a fresh batch of images, files and screenshots released by the US Department of Justice, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and more.

Since last year, the DoJ has released around 1.8 lakh images and 35 lakh responsive files. The sheer volume and size of the files, and in the order it was released, makes it almost difficult to browse appropriately.

To solve this problem, a user on the internet has created a website that clones Epstein's personal email in a Gmail-like environment. This clone website allows you to come through each and every mail sent and received by Epstein, revealing conversations with the likes of Musk, Gates, Noam Chomsky and Seth Lloyd, among others.

