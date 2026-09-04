Teachers' Day 2026 Speech in English: Ideas for Students in Classes 3 to 7

Across India, Teachers' Day gives school students an opportunity to acknowledge contributions of their teachers who influence education and personal growth. The occasion is observed on Sept. 5 each year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as India's first Vice-President and later became the country's second President. He was also widely recognised for his work as a philosopher, scholar and educator.

Students in Classes 3 to 7 do not need an elaborate script to make their Teachers' Day speech memorable. A brief and genuine message, expressed in easy-to-understand language, can often connect better with the audience than a speech filled with complex words.

These short Teachers' Day speeches in English are suitable for students in Classes 3 to 7 and can be presented during school celebrations.

Tip: Students can personalise the speech by adding their teacher's name or mentioning one thing they enjoy learning in class.

ALSO READ: When Is Teachers' Day 2026? Check Date, Theme, History And Significance

Teachers' Day Speech For Class 3

Good morning, respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.

It is an honour to stand before you today as we mark Teachers' Day.

Teachers have a lasting influence on our lives. They help us discover what we are good at and make difficult lessons easier.

Our teachers teach us many new things every day. They help us read, write and learn new skills. They also teach us to be kind, honest and helpful.

I am thankful to all my teachers for helping me learn and grow. I wish all my teachers a very Happy Teachers' Day!

Teachers' Day Speech For Class 4

Good morning to our respected Principal, to all our teachers, and to my friends.

Today is the 5th of September. It is Teachers' Day. We celebrate it on this date because it is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a teacher for many years, and later he became the President of India. When his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to celebrate all the teachers instead. So that is what we do.

Our teachers come early. They patiently check our work and never give up on helping us learn.

Thank you, teachers. Happy Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day Speech For Class 5

Respected Principal, respected teachers, and my dear friends. A very good morning to all of you, and a very happy Teachers' Day.

Today, the 5th of September, is celebrated as Teachers' Day in our country. We chose this date for a reason. It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, born in 1888, who taught in classrooms for many years before he became the second President of India. When people asked to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to celebrate teachers instead. India began observing Teachers' Day on September 5 in 1962.

Our teachers do a smaller version of that every single day. They give their time away. On behalf of my whole class, thank you for all the hours you give us that nobody counts.

Happy Teachers' Day to every teacher here.

Teachers' Day Speech For Class 6

Good morning, respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.

Today, we have gathered to celebrate Teachers' Day. I wish all our teachers a very Happy Teachers' Day.

Teachers play an important role in our lives. They help us understand new ideas, clear our doubts and motivate us to keep learning. Along with our school lessons, they teach us values such as honesty, kindness and respect.

Teachers' Day is observed on Sept. 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished teacher, philosopher and former President of India.

Today, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my teachers for their patience, guidance and constant encouragement.

Wishing all our wonderful teachers a very Happy Teachers' Day. Thank you!

Teachers' Day Speech For Class 7

Good morning, everyone.

It is a wonderful feeling to come together today to celebrate Teachers' Day. This occasion gives us a chance to express our gratitude to the teachers who guide us throughout our school journey.

Teachers make lessons easier to understand and encourage us to stay curious. They also help us learn important lessons about being responsible, respectful, disciplined and kind.

India celebrates Teachers' Day on Sept. 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned teacher and philosopher who later served as the second President of India.

Every day, our teachers patiently help us improve. When we are unsure of ourselves, their encouragement can remind us that making mistakes is part of learning.

I am grateful to have teachers who believe in me and always show me the right path.

Thank you for guiding us, teaching us and believing in us. Happy Teachers' Day!

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