Sourav Joshi Under Fire For Asking Wife To Drink Water From Pet Dog's Bowl

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has faced backlash after a video from a family game of truth or dare showed him asking his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl.

In the video, Avantika can be seen refusing the dare several times before eventually taking a sip. Sourav reportedly tells her that the water is clean and insists that she only needs to drink a little. Meanwhile, family members Piyush and Sahil appear to treat the situation as a joke.

The clip has sparked criticism on social media, with viewers questioning why Avantika was pushed to take part in a dare she had repeatedly refused. Several users called the act unhygienic, while others criticised Sourav for turning his wife's discomfort into entertainment. Some also described the incident as misogynistic, arguing that a prank stops being funny when someone is visibly reluctant to participate.

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A user reacted saying, “Using dog utensils! You will get such a dangerous disease that you will only regret it. Please don't spread such false messages, it reaches people and they will follow it, it is very bad.

“It is good that the dog is your pet but apart from rabies, there are many diseases that humans also get.”

Another shared, “Very shameful.”

“It's not acceptable. Disrespectful and highly misogynistic,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “It's a shame that during the auspicious days of Navratri you ask the woman of your house to drink water from your dog's drinking pot.”

Another mentioned, “She is literally looking so uncomfortable and obviously refusing to do so. This is so disrespectful, it literally looks like humiliation.”

One more added, “Even if it is scripted, his audience is young this is such a normalisation of gross s**t.”

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Days after facing criticism, Sourav Joshi finally responded to the backlash in his latest vlog. He said the bowl was washed properly and the water was clean. He also explained that the family gives Oreo alkaline water, which they drink themselves.

Sourav added that they treat their pet dog like a family member and sometimes even share food with him.

According to the content creator, “I wouldn't even hesitate to drink from the same vessel he uses, it's not a big deal at all. There's no problem here. There's more and things will get even more extreme.”

Sourav Joshi featured on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel. During her visit at his luxury bungalow in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, she showed viewers the property's impressive features, including three kitchens, private gym and several luxury cars.

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