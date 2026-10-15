Navratri 2026 Day 6: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Colour, Goddess And Significance

Navratri celebrations are in full swing across India, with devotees worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, observing fasts and following the tradition of wearing a different colour each day. As the festival enters its sixth day on Friday, Oct. 16, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani.

The festive season also brings the excitement of Durga Puja in West Bengal, where preparations are underway for grand celebrations. Known for their larger-than-life pandals and elaborate Durga Maa idols, the festivities bring together art, culture and devotion. Every year, organisers create pandals around different themes, transforming them into distinctive attractions for visitors. The state will celebrate Maha Shashthi on Friday.

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Navratri Day 6 Colour 2026: Green

Green is the colour for the sixth day of Navratri, which falls on Friday, October 16. According to Drik Panchang, green symbolises nature, growth, fertility, peace and serenity. The colour is also associated with new beginnings.

Devotees who follow the tradition can wear green outfits or include the colour in their festive attire.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped On Day 6 Of Navratri 2026?

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Maa Katyayani Significance: What Does The Sixth Form Of Durga Represent?

Maa Katyayani is worshipped as a form of Goddess Durga associated with strength and courage. According to Hindu beliefs, she represents the power to overcome difficulties and fight against evil.

Devotees offer prayers to Maa Katyayani during Navratri and seek her blessings for strength, well-being and prosperity.

Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi: How To Worship Maa Katyayani

Devotees can follow these commonly observed rituals while worshipping Maa Katyayani:

Prepare the puja area: Clean the place of worship and arrange the idol or image of the goddess.

Offer prayers: Light a diya and incense sticks as part of the puja.

Offer flowers: Present fresh flowers and other customary offerings to the goddess.

Offer bhog: Prepare fruits, sweets or other traditional prasad according to family customs.

Perform aarti: Recite devotional prayers and perform aarti.

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Observe fasting: Devotees who keep a Navratri vrat can follow their customary fasting practices.

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