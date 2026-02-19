Rajpal Yadav Dances After Release From Jail At Niece's Mehendi — Video Goes Viral

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday, has attended his niece's wedding celebrations, and a video of him dancing at the mehendi ceremony is now going viral on social media. The wedding is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 19 in his ancestral village in Shahjahanpur district. The actor had sought bail from the court to be able to participate in the family function.

In the viral clip, Yadav is seen dressed in a golden dhoti-kurta, dancing energetically with his family members to Salman Khan's popular song “Teri Chunariya” from the film Hello Brother. The actor's excitement and happiness for the occasion are clearly visible as he performs with full enthusiasm. The video has been widely shared online, with fans reacting warmly to his appearance. Watch the video here:

Speaking to the media after coming out of jail, Yadav reflected on his long career in the film industry. He said he has completed nearly 30 years in Bollywood and credited the audience for his success, adding that he has acted in around 250 films between 2012-13 and 2026.

He expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support and said he has always followed the court's directions and will continue to do so in the future. He also thanked the judiciary for hearing his side.

“Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (I thank you all for your love and support),” wrote Rajpal Yadav on Instagram, expressing heartfelt appreciation for his fans, who responded with a flood of affectionate messages and emojis.

Apart from fans, several members of the film fraternity have also extended their support to the actor during this phase, sending him messages of encouragement and welcoming him back.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court granted interim suspension of his sentence in a cheque bounce case. The relief came after Rs 1.5 crore was deposited in the bank account of the complainant company. The order, passed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, allows the actor to remain out of custody until March 18, when the matter will be taken up for the next hearing.

