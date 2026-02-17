'Entire India, Bollywood Loved Me': Rajpal Yadav's First Reaction After Release From Tihar Jail

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday, after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in a cheque bounce case. The actor walked out after completing release formalities and briefly addressed the media, thanking the court for granting him relief.

Yadav's first reactions after the release

Speaking to reporters after walking out of jail, Yadav expressed gratitude to supporters across the country and the film industry. In a video shared by news agency IANS on its official ‘X' account, the actor said, "If you need any legal information, you can ask my lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. Otherwise, I would like to say in general, I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai. Every child across the country has been with me, and that's why I was able to do 200–250 films.”

“This issue started in the year 2012, I have acted in 200-250 films until 2026. People from all over the country, children, old and young, were with me and will continue to be with me.Whenever the honorable High Court has issued orders, I have appeared, and I will continue to appear whenever further orders are given...People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court…," Yadav added.

What is the case about?

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata (2012).

Following repayment issues, seven cheques issued by him bounced, leading to his conviction under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in April 2018.

He and his wife were sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a decision later upheld by a Sessions Court in 2019. In October 2025, the court noted that a large portion of the liability remained unpaid despite partial payment.

Earlier this month, the high court had ordered Yadav to surrender, observing that repeated leniency could not continue indefinitely. On Feb. 4, the court rejected his plea seeking additional time to arrange funds, noting that multiple undertakings given earlier had not been honoured.

