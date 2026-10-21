'Is It Really Pink?': Pink Dolphin Spotted Off Oman Coast Stuns Beachgoers

In a mystical natural occurrence, two rare pink-coloured dolphins were reportedly spotted swimming near Qantab Beach in Muscat, Oman, drawing attention from beachgoers, wildlife enthusiasts and marine observers. The unusual sighting has sparked curiosity about the dolphins' possible species and the scientific reasons behind their distinctive colour.

Netizens were left surprised as the video surfaced online, raising questions about the exact species of the dolphin.

Pink coloration is known in certain dolphin species, although its intensity varies between individuals. The Amazon river dolphin, commonly known as the boto, is one of the best-known examples. Native to the Amazon and Orinoco river systems of South America, this freshwater species can develop a distinctive pink hue as it matures, as per the Indian Express.

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Another species that may appear pinkish is the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, a coastal marine mammal found in parts of the Indian and western Pacific oceans. These dolphins are generally grey when young and may become paler or develop pinkish tones as they mature.

Experts note that several factors can contribute to unusual skin colouration in dolphins. Natural variations in pigmentation, age-related changes and blood vessels close to the skin's surface may influence their appearance.

Conditions such as albinism and leucism can also result in reduced pigmentation, although they are distinct conditions and cannot be diagnosed from colour alone. Lighting and viewing conditions may further affect how an animal's colour appears.

Despite speculation about its identity, the dolphin seen near Muscat cannot be definitively classified based on its colour alone. Scientific observation and expert assessment would be necessary to establish its species and determine whether its appearance reflects natural coloration or an unusual pigmentation condition.

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The sighting also highlights the importance of protecting marine wildlife and observing dolphins responsibly. Experts advise people to maintain a safe distance, avoid touching, feeding or chasing the animals, and ensure that boats do not obstruct their movement. Unusual sightings should be reported to local wildlife authorities to support proper documentation and scientific investigation.

As interest in the sighting grows, the incident serves as a reminder of the diversity of marine life in Oman's coastal waters and the importance of conservation. Further scientific verification will be needed to explain the dolphin's unusual pink appearance.

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